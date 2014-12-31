BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board
Dec 31 Notoria Serwis SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it completed a private placement of its series D shares that was opened on Oct. 16
* The 50,000 series D shares were allotted on Dec. 30 at 4.40 zlotys per share to four investors
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders