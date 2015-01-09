BRIEF-Bringspring Science and Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 5 pct to 35 pct
March 30 Bringspring Science and Technology Co Ltd :
Jan 9 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* Signs two long-term agreements with RAI cinema and RTI Mediaset for 9 million euros
* Deals relate to transmission of 120 films on free TV channels, including 40 current or upcoming films and 80 films from its library
* The films will be distributed through the two networks as of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 Bringspring Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 63.24 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment