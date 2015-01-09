Jan 9 Notorious Pictures SpA :

* Signs two long-term agreements with RAI cinema and RTI Mediaset for 9 million euros

* Deals relate to transmission of 120 films on free TV channels, including 40 current or upcoming films and 80 films from its library

* The films will be distributed through the two networks as of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)