HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 17 at 2:25 P.M. EDT/1825 GMT
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Sept 30 Les Nouveaux Constructeurs SA :
* Says H1 net income group share is 5.7 million euros compared to 0.9 million euros last year
* Says H1 revenue is 219.2 million euros compared to 255.7 million euros last year
* Sees in H2 growth in revenue with positive effect on profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing