Sept 30 Les Nouveaux Constructeurs SA :

* Says H1 net income group share is 5.7 million euros compared to 0.9 million euros last year

* Says H1 revenue is 219.2 million euros compared to 255.7 million euros last year

* Sees in H2 growth in revenue with positive effect on profitability