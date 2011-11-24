NEW YORK Nov 24 Charles Frazier's novel
"Cold Mountain" was a bestselling and critical phenomenon in
1996 and later became an Academy Award-winning movie, which is
not bad considering it was the 46-year-old's debut.
Ten years later, the North Carolina native returned to his
home state and the 19th century with "Thirteen Moons," another
best-seller.
His latest novel, "Nightwoods," takes readers to early 1960s
North Carolina, where Luce, a backwoods recluse, takes in her
mute, pyromaniac twin niece and nephew after their stepdad
murders their mother.
Frazier, who will be 61 on Nov. 4, spoke to Reuters about
the book and his career.
Q: How did the idea for this book develop?
A: "I had a different idea -- the place was going to be the
same, and Luce would have been one of a group of secondary
characters. I worked for maybe six months along those lines and
then just got more interested in Luce. And then when the kids
came into the book I kind of shifted gears and the book became
more Luce's book. The old lodge, the lake, the setting was
probably the first thing I had."
Q: You write extensively about nature in your books. How did
you attain such knowledge of botany, animals and landforms?
A: "I've always been interested in the woods, even when I
was just a little boy. Second or third grade after school on a
fall day we would be wanting to get out into the woods, tromp
around. So there's that level of observation and experience.
Another part of it is sort of construction. I don't know nearly
as many plant identification terms as I really should. I have to
work that out when I need it. I learn it and then I forget it in
a year. But I can re-learn it."
Q: How does Cherokee culture influence your writing and
lifestyle?
A: "I grew up with Cherokee land not far away -- not far
away as the crow flies; as the roads went, it took a while to
get there. I've just always been interested in and aware of the
culture. And just in the past five years or so I've been working
on a couple little projects to try to help preserve the
language."
Q: You were 46 when you published Cold Mountain. Were you
ever frustrated that success didn't come sooner?
A: "I don't think I knew enough to write, certainly not to
write Cold Mountain earlier. That was my first novel, so it
wasn't like I had six sitting around in boxes that had been
written and rejected. I just didn't get around to trying to
write one till I was nearly 40."
Q: A common theme in your books is that modern entertainment
robs us of the freedom nature offers.
A: "Certainly that, and also I think it robs people of
idiosyncrasies and oddities. It smoothes out the edges and sort
of regularizes. It has this effect of bringing the outliers in,
I think."
Q: Are you conflicted, then, about your books being made
into movies?
A: "I think if you can't let go of the story and the
characters enough to take the attitude that the book is your
expression of the material, the movie is somebody else's -- the
director, the screenwriter, that whole group of people that have
the creative input in a movie -- then you probably shouldn't
sell it. Which doesn't mean I wouldn't always try to get a book
into the hands of a director or screenwriter that I think sees
the material a lot the way I do."
Q: Cold Mountain was critically acclaimed, Thirteen Moons
less so. Do you feel any pressure to prove critics wrong with
Nightwoods?
A: "If you write books for other people's taste I'm not
quite sure what you end up writing. Spending all your time
looking backwards for me would be a guaranteed way to run into a
writer's block. I don't give that an awful lot of thought.
Looking backwards, that's really not going to get me anything I
want."