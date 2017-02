June 6 Nova Chemicals Corp issued an all-clear notice for its Corunna petrochemicals complex near Sarnia, Ontario, following a fire at a heater unit at the facility, local media reported.

The facility produces as much as 40 percent of Canada's primary petrochemicals and processes 80,000 barrels of oil per day, according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)