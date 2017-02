CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Nova Chemicals Corp said on Wednesday that it had a fire at its Corunna petrochemical facility near Sarnia, Ontario.

Local media reported that company firefighters were dealing with a fire in a heater unit at the facility. No other details were available.

The facility supplies as much as 40 percent of Canada's primary petrochemicals. It produces ethylene, propylene, benzene and toluene.

