Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28Novabase Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais :
* Reported on Thursday results for 9-month 2014
* 9-month net profit down 55.4 percent to 2.0 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA down 13.9 percent to 9.9 million euros
* 9-month turnover up 0.5 percent to 158.6 million euros
* Says 9-months results in line with expectations and confirms outlook for the rest of the year
Source text: bit.ly/1xYsOKL
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)