BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
LONDON, July 4 French pharmaceutical and chemicals group Novacap is set to raise a €225m add-on term loan to back acquisitions, banking sources said.
BNP Paribas, ING and Societe Generale are leading the financing, which is scheduled to be shown to lenders at a bank meeting on Wednesday in London, when more details will emerge, the sources said.
Lyon-headquartered Novacap raised a €435m term loan B in May 2016 to back its buyout by Eurazeo.
That loan repriced in November, cutting 75bp from the margin to 425bp over Euribor, at the tight end of initial guidance of 425bp-450bp with a 0% floor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Eurazeo was not immediately available to comment.
Novacap, produces and distributes pharmaceutical ingredients and essential chemicals products such as aspirin and salicylic acid. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.