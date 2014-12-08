BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Novacyt SA :
* Announces private equity placement financing of 3.1 million euros
* Under the terms of the financing, investors will also receive 744,004 new Novacyt shares
* The share capital of Novacyt following the capital increase will amount to 418,048.13 euros
* The funds will be used for new market launches of its proprietary next generation cytology platform Novaprep in 2015, including China and the Far East
* Additionally, financing will be used to support development and commercialisation of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases Source text: bit.ly/1IqztCd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: