Dec 8 Novacyt SA :

* Announces private equity placement financing of 3.1 million euros

* Under the terms of the financing, investors will also receive 744,004 new Novacyt shares

* The share capital of Novacyt following the capital increase will amount to 418,048.13 euros

* The funds will be used for new market launches of its proprietary next generation cytology platform Novaprep in 2015, including China and the Far East

Additionally, financing will be used to support development and commercialisation of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases