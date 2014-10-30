Oct 30 Novacyt SA :

* Following acquisition of Lab21 pro forma sales of Novacyt Group are 3.76 million euros in H1 compared to sales of 582,000 euros in prior year

* Novacyt Group EBITDA on a pro forma basis was loss of 101,000 euros for H1 compared to a loss of 508,000 euros for Novacyt in prior year