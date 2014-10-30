BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 mln revolving line of credit
* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit
Oct 30 Novacyt SA :
* Following acquisition of Lab21 pro forma sales of Novacyt Group are 3.76 million euros in H1 compared to sales of 582,000 euros in prior year
* Novacyt Group EBITDA on a pro forma basis was loss of 101,000 euros for H1 compared to a loss of 508,000 euros for Novacyt in prior year Source text: bit.ly/1yJah3M Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit
* HMS Holdings announces agreement to acquire Eliza Corporation: transaction further expands member health and care management analytics footprint
* "Conducting due diligence on potential fifth hospital acquisition in Cairo which to be announced in H1,2017" Source: (http://bit.ly/2mB7Sco) Further company coverage: