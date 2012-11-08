LONDON Nov 8 Novae Group PLC : * Group gross written premium for the first nine months: £510.6 million, * Investment return during the first nine months: £22.1 million * Renewal rates across all lines were on average 1% up at the nine month stage * Nine months net claims ratio: 58.7% (Q3 2011: 73.5%) * Well placed to respond to the damaging effects of superstorm Sandy on the US