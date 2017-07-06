July 6 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc
said it had agreed to be taken over by AXIS Capital
, a Bermuda-based speciality lines insurer and reinsurer,
for 467.6 million pounds ($605.07 million) in cash.
The 700 pence per share offer for Novae represents a premium
of over 20 percent to the London-based insurer's closing price
on Wednesday.
AXIS Chief Executive Albert Benchimol said the acquisition
of Novae, which covers property, casualty, marine, aviation and
political risk, would create an about $2 billion player in the
London speciality market.
"It (Novae) remains a relatively small player in a global
industry. AXIS is a substantial and successful business which
represents an excellent partner for the Novae business, its
customers and employees," John Hastings-Bass, Chairman of Novae,
said.
AXIS operates in the United States, Europe, Singapore, the
Middle East, Canada and Latin America.
Insurers have been preparing for a wave of mergers and
acquisitions, as valuations in the Lloyd's insurance market
became more attractive to overseas buyers due to a fall in the
value of the pound after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
Credit Suisse International and Fenchurch Advisory Partners
LLP are the financial advisers to AXIS, while Evercore is
advising Novae.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher
LLP are the legal advisers to AXIS. Slaughter and May is
providing legal advise to Novae.
($1 = 0.7728 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)