LJUBLJANA May 9 Majority state-owned Nova KBM , Slovenia's second largest bank, plans to issue up to 20.4 million new shares to boost its capital, helping it meet new regulatory requirements.

"The bank will need fresh capital ... (to move) in line with demands of the Bank of Slovenia, EBA (European Banking Authority) and the Basel III," NKBM said on Wednesday .

NBKM has 39.1 million shares outstanding with a market capitalisation of 127 million euros ($165 million). The new issue has to be approved by shareholder at a June 8 meeting.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut NKBM's unsolicited public information rating to BBpi from BBBpi on Monday, because of a higher than expected 2011 loss and the expected worsening of its credit portfolio in 2012.

NKBM had a loss of 83.7 million euros in 2011, after a profit of 11.4 million in 2010, mainly due to non-performing loans to local firms.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia's largest state-owned lender, and privately-owned Abanka Vipa, the country's third largest bank, also need to hike their capital in the coming months to meet regulators' demands.

Moody's cut ratings on the three banks last month and said it might cut them further because of asset quality deterioration and poor loss-absorption capacity. ($1 = 0.7695 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)