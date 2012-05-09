LJUBLJANA May 9 Majority state-owned Nova KBM
, Slovenia's second largest bank, plans to issue up to
20.4 million new shares to boost its capital, helping it meet
new regulatory requirements.
"The bank will need fresh capital ... (to move) in line with
demands of the Bank of Slovenia, EBA (European Banking
Authority) and the Basel III," NKBM said on Wednesday .
NBKM has 39.1 million shares outstanding with a market
capitalisation of 127 million euros ($165 million). The new
issue has to be approved by shareholder at a June 8 meeting.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut NKBM's
unsolicited public information rating to BBpi from BBBpi on
Monday, because of a higher than expected 2011 loss and the
expected worsening of its credit portfolio in 2012.
NKBM had a loss of 83.7 million euros in 2011, after a
profit of 11.4 million in 2010, mainly due to non-performing
loans to local firms.
Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia's largest state-owned
lender, and privately-owned Abanka Vipa, the country's
third largest bank, also need to hike their capital in the
coming months to meet regulators' demands.
Moody's cut ratings on the three banks last month and said
it might cut them further because of asset quality deterioration
and poor loss-absorption capacity.
($1 = 0.7695 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)