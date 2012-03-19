BRIEF-Telefonica says may launch Telxius listing at any time
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
March 19 Novaled AG: * Files for IPO of up to $200 million - SEC filing * Says Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities among underwriters
* Priced public offering of 13.5 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $5.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cloud Peak Energy announces public offering of 13,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: