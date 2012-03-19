* Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank lead underwriters
* To end silent participation of equity investor after
closing offering
March 19 German high-tech lighting company
Novaled AG filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial
public offering of up to $200 million.
The Dresden-based company told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman
Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities were the lead underwriters to
the IPO.
The company specializes in organic light-emitting diodes
(OLEDs), which are semiconductors made of layers of thin organic
material seen as having big potential in display technology and
new lighting products.
In 2011, Novaled posted its first net profit of 3.6 million
euros ($4.77 million) on revenue of 17.4 million euros.
The filing did not reveal how many American Depository
Shares the company planned to issue or their expected price.
Novaled, backed by venture capital groups like Samsung
Venture Investment and Credit Agricole Private Equity, did not
disclose the exchange it planned to list on or its preferred
ticker symbol.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Novaled had picked
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to underwrite its Nasdaq-listed
IPO.
Novaled said it will terminate the silent participation of
tbg Technologie-Beteiligungs-Gesellschaft mbH (tbg) in the
company, and pay back tbg's equity contribution after the
closing of the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)