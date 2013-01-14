Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TEL AVIV Jan 14 Nova Measuring Instruments , a provider of monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, reaffirmed on Monday its 2012 fourth quarter forecast for revenue of $18.5 million to $22 million.
It also reaffirmed its fourth quarter outlook from October for diluted earnings per share of 1-10 cents, or 0-8 cents excluding one-time items.
Israel-based Nova will announce fourth quarter results and give its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2013 on Feb. 18. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)