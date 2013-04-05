BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
April 5 Novant Health is expected to sell $536.1 million of combined taxable and tax-exempt bonds on April 17, said a market source on Friday.
The sale will include:
$146.680 million of North Carolina Medical Care Commission tax-exempt health care facilities revenue and revenue refunding bonds, series 2013A;
$139.420 million of Industrial Development Authority of Prince William County, Va., tax-exempt health care facilities revenue and revenue refunding bonds, series 2013; and
$250 million of Novant Health taxable bonds, series 2013C bonds.
JP Morgan is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.