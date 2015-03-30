* Novartis commits $225 mln upfront to private biotech firm
March 30 Swiss drugmaker Novartis is
digging deeper into cancer immunotherapy, one of the hottest
areas of drug research, through a tie-up with Aduro Biotech
worth up to $750 million.
The move comes as the privately owned California-based
biotech group prepares for a $86 million initial public offering
(IPO), details of which were announced earlier this month.
Novartis will make an upfront payment of $200 million and
Aduro could be eligible for a further $500 million if drug
projects pan out.
In addition, Novartis is making an initial equity investment
in Aduro of $25 million, with a commitment for another $25
million at a future date, the two companies said on Monday.
The move gives Novartis access to Aduro's experimental STING
(Stimulator of Interferon Genes) technology, which is a
next-generation method to harness the body's immune system to
combat cancer.
In a further sign of its commitment to cancer immunotherapy,
Novartis also launched an immuno-oncology research group led by
Glenn Dranoff, a leading cancer vaccine expert from the
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
The Basel-based group is already working on a number of
immunotherapies to fight cancer, including chimeric antigen
receptor T-cell (CART), where its CTL019 product is in mid-stage
Phase II clinical trials and is viewed as a potential market
leader.
Mark Fishman, president of the Novartis Institutes for
BioMedical Research, said the new technologies could be used
both on their own and in combination with other medicines.
"Current approaches with checkpoint inhibitors and T-cell
modulation are potent but only in select tumour types. STING
agonists have the potential to fully activate the immune system
to attack a broader range of tumours," Fishman said.
Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum said Novartis's strategy was
to target the 50 percent or so of cancer patients whose tumours
are unlikely to respond to drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors,
which have formed the first wave of immuno-oncology treatments.
Aduro will lead commercialisation and will book sales from
any eventual products in the United States, with Novartis taking
the lead in the rest of the world. The companies will share in
profits in the United States, Japan and major European
countries, with Novartis will paying Aduro a royalty for sales
in the rest of the world.
