By Kate Kelland
STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Combining two drugs from
Novartis and Pfizer to treat post-menopausal
women with a certain type of advanced breast cancer more than
doubled the time they lived without their disease getting worse,
study data showed on Monday.
Investigators conducting a clinical trial found that women
treated with a combination of Novartis' Afinitor or everolimus,
and Pfizer's oestrogen-blocker Aromasin, known generically as
xemestane, had progression-free survival (PFS) of as much as
seven months more than women treated with the Pfizer drug alone.
"This is a highly significant improvement in the time to
disease progression. It's quite remarkable," said Jose Baselga
of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School,
who led the trial and presented the data at the European
Multidisciplinary Cancer Congress (EMCC) in Stockholm.
He said side effects were consistent with those previously
reported in trials of Afinitor and did not lead to a worse
quality of life for patients on the drug.
Baselga's analysis of the data showed that PFS for women in
the Afinitor group was 6.9 months versus 2.8 months for those
not taking the Novartis drug -- a 57 percent improvement.
The trial was stopped early after a separate independent
analysis by a central review committee showed that Afinitor
extended PFS to 10.6 months compared to 4.1 months -- a 64
percent improvement.
"These results are impressive and, potentially, could
represent a new therapeutic option," Baselga said.
Analysts at Vontobel Equity Research cited the new data in
an upgrade of their forecast for peak Afinitor breast cancer
revenues by $300 million to $1.8 billion. They also increased
their estimate on the drug's probability of winning approval for
advanced breast cancer to 80 percent from 40 percent.
Novartis shares were trading 1 percent higher by 0730 GMT.
Afinitor targets mTOR, a protein that acts as an important
regulator of tumour cell division, blood vessel growth and cell
metabolism. Novartis says there are around 220,000 newly
diagnosed cases worldwide each year of the type of advanced
breast cancer that could benefit from Afinitor.
Novartis is also upbeat about the prospects for the drug,
which is already approved for other types of cancer, such as
kidney and a rare type of pancreatic cancer.
The Swiss firm's CEO Joe Jimenez told Reuters in a recent
interview it could generate an extra $1 billion or more in
annual sales from its new use in breast cancer.
Herve Hoppenot, president of Novartis's oncology division,
said the magnitude of benefit seen in this trial showed that
Afinitor is "a potential important new treatment approach".
The Swiss drugmaker is planning to file for regulatory
approval of Afinitor in breast cancer by the end of this year.
Novartis reported Afinitor sales for cancer of $243 million
in 2010 but analysts expect that number to balloon if the drug
is licensed in breast cancer. Thomson Reuters Pharma data show
analysts on average forecast sales of $1.53 billion by 2016.
The hormone oestrogen promotes the growth of about two
thirds of breast cancers, and hormonal therapies such as
Aromasin which block the effect of oestrogen or reduce its
levels are used to treat these so-called hormone
receptor-positive breast cancers.
But many breast cancer patients, and nearly all those with
advanced forms of the disease where it has spread to other parts
of the body, become resistant to hormonal therapy.
"When patients stop responding to hormonal therapy, the
benefits from any secondary therapy are limited," Baselga said.
The Phase III clinical trial, known as BOLERO 2, was
designed to test the efficacy of Afinitor in patients resistant
to aromatase inhibitors - drugs that cut the amount of oestrogen
produced and help to slow or reverse the growth of the cancer.
It was as conducted in 24 countries in 724 patients with an
average age of 62. All patients had already been treated with
the aromatase inhibitors anastrozole, sold by AstraZeneca
as Arimidex, or the generic drug letrozole. Some had
also been treated with tamoxifen, fulvestrant and chemotherapy.
Pfizer's Aromasin lost its patent in April and is now
available in a cheaper generic version.
