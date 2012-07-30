* Peak sales of Afinitor seen at $2.2 bln by 2017 - analyst
* EU nod follows US backing two weeks ago
* Shares up 0.4 pct, lag sector
(Adds analyst comment, share reaction)
ZURICH, July 30 Novartis drug
Afinitor, expected to become a major seller for the Swiss
drugmaker, was approved by European regulators to treat women
with a certain type of breast cancer, the company said on
Monday.
The drug is the first in a class known as mTOR inhibitors to
be approved for post-menopausal women with advanced
hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. American
health regulators also backed the drug as a breast cancer
treatment.
Afinitor, also known as everolimus, is designed to be given
in combination with another drug, Aromasin, to treat women whose
cancer has recurred or progressed after treatment with two other
therapies. Aromasin is made by Pfizer Inc.
Novartis's drug is already approved to treat patients with
four other types of cancer, including kidney and a rare type of
pancreatic cancer.
"We expect Afinitor to comfortably gain blockbuster status
by 2013 and to be an essential pillar for future revenue growth
in pharmaceuticals," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Martin
Voegtli said. He forecasts $2.2 billion in peak sales of the
drug by 2017.
Shares in Novartis rose slightly in early trading. At 0815
GMT, the stock was 0.4 percent higher at 57.10 francs, lagging
an 0.8 percent rise in the European healthcare sector.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Erica Billingham)