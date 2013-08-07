ZURICH Aug 7 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday its drug Afinitor did not show a survival benefit in patients with advanced liver cancer.

Data from a late-stage trial found that Afinitor did not extend overall survival compared to placebo in patients with locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after progression on or intolerance to another drug sorafinib.

"While we are disappointed with these results, Novartis remains committed to studying everolimus through a robust research and development program to address unmet needs in different types of cancer," said Alessandro Riva, Global Head of Oncology Development & Medical Affairs at Novartis Oncology.

Afinitor is already approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. It is also approved in Europe for post-menopausal women with advanced hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)