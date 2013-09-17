ZURICH/BEIJING, Sept 17 Novartis said
on Tuesday it would investigate allegations published in a
Chinese newspaper that its eye care unit Alcon bribed doctors.
The 21st Century Business Herald, citing a whistleblower
called "Zorro", said that Alcon offered money to doctors in more
than 200 Chinese hospitals to push sales of lens implants.
Alcon used a third party research company to conduct bogus
trials on the lens, called patient experience surveys, and the
doctors were then offered payments in the form of "research
fees", the paper said.
"Alcon does not tolerate activities that are not in
compliance with the laws and regulations in the markets where we
operate," Novartis said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"Upon learning of any allegations, the company launches an
internal investigation. When any inappropriate activities are
identified, we take swift remedial action."
Novartis said its Alcon business in China conducted an
internal review of its patient experience surveys in 2012, which
found that it acted in accordance with the appropriate rules and
regulations.
The claims come as China intensifies its investigations into
bribery among pharmaceuticals companies, aimed at stamping out
corruption, fraud and other anti-competitive practices.
It is the second time in as many months the Swiss drugmaker
has faced accusations of bribery by a whistleblower. In August,
the same newspaper reported that Novartis bribed doctors to
boost drug sales.
Most attention, however, has focused on Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline, which has been at the centre of serious
bribery allegations in China since July, when authorities
accused it of using travel agencies as intermediaries to make
illegal payments to doctors.
Other foreign drugmakers including Eli Lilly and
Sanofi have also come under the spotlight after
whistleblowers made accusations to the 21st Century Business
Herald.