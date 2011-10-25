Oct 25 Novartis's recently acquired
eyecare business Alcon is facing a U.S. government investigation
into alleged healthcare fraud, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Tuesday.
Alcon received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services on Sept. 23 requesting the production of
documents relating to marketing practices, as well as the
remuneration of healthcare providers.
The case involves the Alcon products Vigamox, Nevanac,
Omnipred and Econopred, as well as surgical equipment.
Novartis revealed the case in a footnote to its
third-quarter results and said Alcon was cooperating with the
civil investigation.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)