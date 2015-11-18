(Adds Sandoz quotes and background)
ZURICH Nov 18 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has accepted Novartis unit Sandoz's
submission for approval of a biosimilar version of U.S.-based
Amgen's Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer
patients, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.
It marks the company's third biosimilar filing in the United
States and the second of 10 regulatory filings planned over the
next three years, it said in a statement.
Sandoz said it would seek the same indication as Neulasta,
whose generic name is pegfilgrastim.
Amgen's third-quarter results last month showed sales of
Neulasta up 6 percent to $1.26 billion, topping expectations of
$1.17 billion.
The FDA last month accepted Sandoz's regulatory submission
for approval of a biosimilar copy of Amgen's blockbuster Enbrel
drug.
Biosimilars aim to copy biologic products, which are made
inside living cells, but they can never be exact duplicates, so
biosimilar manufacturers need to conduct clinical trials to show
their products work as intended.
"Sandoz believes that the totality of evidence in its
submission, including three pivotal clinical studies, will
demonstrate that the proposed biosimilar is highly similar to
the reference product," it said on Wednesday.
Novartis in September launched the first biosimilar drug in
the United States after a U.S. appeals court declined to stop
the sale of the company's copycat version of Amgen's blockbuster
cancer drug Neupogen.
Insurers and government healthcare systems hope biosimilars
will cost the public 40 percent to 50 percent less than the
original drugs and experience in Europe suggests that steep
discounts are being offered in some markets.
The potential for biosimilars to take a large slice of the
market is grabbing the attention of both healthcare providers,
who see big budget savings, and investors, worried about the
impact on the profits of companies making original products.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)