Jan 5 Staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration recommended approval for Novartis AG's
copy of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug
Neupogen.
Novartis's drug is the first to be reviewed in the United
States under the so-called biosimilar pathway.
The reviewers found no "clinically meaningful differences"
between the two drugs, the FDA said. (1.usa.gov/1DoT7eb)
The injectable biotech medicine, known generically as
filgrastim, is designed to fend off infections in breast cancer
patients undergoing chemotherapy, which reduces white blood
cells, giving rise to a condition called neutropenia.
The Swiss drugmaker already sells copies of Neupogen, made
by its generics arm Sandoz, under the brand name Zarzio in more
than 40 countries.
Biosimilars are yet to make inroads into the United States
as the country has lagged behind in establishing a regulatory
framework for these drugs.
Data from a late-stage trial, unveiled last month, showed
Novartis's drug had similar efficacy and safety as Neupogen.
The reviewers recommended that Novartis's copy should be
approved for all the five indications for which Neupogen is
approved, the FDA said on Monday.
Independent experts are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to
discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.
Biosimilars, which typically cost 20-30 percent less than
the original drug, are expected to account for about one quarter
of the $100 billion sales stemming from off-patent biological
drugs by the end of the decade, according to Thomson Reuters
BioWorld.
Amgen's shares were down 1.8 percent at $157.08 in light
premarket trading on Monday. Novartis shares were up about 2
percent at 94.30 Swiss francs.
