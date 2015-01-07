Jan 7 A panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously backed the approval of Novartis AG's copy of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen, paving the way for the regulator's first approval for a biosimilar.

The injectable biologic, Neupogen, prevents infections in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, which reduces their white blood cells, giving rise to a condition called neutropenia.

While the FDA is not obligated to follow the recommendation of the panel, it typically does.

Biosimilars are cheaper versions of biologics, which are drugs made from living cells, bringing inevitable unpredictability. The copies can only be "similar," not exact replicas. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)