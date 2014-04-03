BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
ZURICH, April 3 Novartis has taken India's Biocon to court for infringing the patent on its diabetes drug Galvus, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday.
The Basel-based firm has filed infringement proceedings and is seeking an injunction against Biocon at Delhi's High Court to try to stop the Indian company launching a generic version of Galvus, also known as vildagliptin.
In a hearing that took place on March 28, the Delhi court ordered that Biocon cannot manufacture, sell or export vildagliptin until the next court hearing, Novartis said in an emailed statement.
Galvus is one of Novartis' best-selling medicines, achieving $1.2 billion of sales last year.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)