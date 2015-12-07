ZURICH Dec 7 Novartis's copycat version of Amgen's Neulasta worked just as well as the original drug in preventing a condition that can lead to infections among breast cancer sufferers, the Swiss company said in a statement on Monday.

Its pegfilgrastin biosimilar, whose submission for approval was accepted in November by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, had similar safety and efficacy as Neulasta, Novartis's Sandoz unit said, citing Phase III test data.

"The study met its primary endpoints demonstrating equivalence and non-inferiority," it said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)