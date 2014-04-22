BRIEF-Micro-X announces partner receives US FDA for Nano commercialisation
* Carestream Health Inc., has received from US food and drug administration (FDA) 'k' number for drx revolution nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 22 Novartis will focus on completing the overhaul of its portfolio, but remains on the lookout for bolt-on buys that could strengthen its three core businesses, the drugmaker's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We've got our hands full now. From an execution standpoint, we're going to be planning the integration of the oncology business and the de-integration of the other two businesses as well as OTC," Joe Jimenez told an investor call.
"At the same time we're not going to let bolt-ons pass if they are valued and it looks like they could reinforce the big three - big three meaning pharma, or eye care or generics." (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Carestream Health Inc., has received from US food and drug administration (FDA) 'k' number for drx revolution nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump and congressional leaders are weighing changes to their plan to dismantle the Obamacare health law, a White House spokesman said Tuesday, as Republicans defended their effort following an estimate that it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.
* Seeks trading halt pending material announcement in relation to a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: