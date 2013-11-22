Valeant rallies support with key refi
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
ZURICH Nov 22 Novartis AG : * CEO says would be disappointed if portfolio reorganistaion not completed
within 1 year
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
WASHINGTON, March 10 The White House was expected to nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert, to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as on Friday, sources familiar with the matter said.
* FY operating profit 69.0 million euros ($73.59 million), up 100 percent