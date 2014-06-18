BRIEF-aap Implantate 2016 sales and EBITDA below guidance
* Sales by 514,000 euros ($555,993.80) and EBITDA by 450,000 euros slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties
June 18 Novartis AG : * CEO says today has no intention to exit Roche stake
TEPIC, Mexico, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After six weeks at the Aravind Eye Hospital in the Indian city of Madurai, talking to everyone from the janitors to the head of the low-cost eye-care centre, Javier Okhuysen and his partner flew back to Mexico City with a business plan, and opened their pilot eye clinic four months later.
* Pulmatrix receives European patent for its inhaled drug delivery technology