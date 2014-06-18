FEATURE-Latin America impact investors set sights on social returns

TEPIC, Mexico, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After six weeks at the Aravind Eye Hospital in the Indian city of Madurai, talking to everyone from the janitors to the head of the low-cost eye-care centre, Javier Okhuysen and his partner flew back to Mexico City with a business plan, and opened their pilot eye clinic four months later.