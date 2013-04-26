April 26 Novartis AG : * U.S. says joins whistleblower lawsuit against Novartis AG over

alleged fraudulent kickbacks to doctors * U.S. accuses Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp of paying multi-million dollar

kickbacks to doctors in exchange for prescribing its drugs * U.S. says Novartis violated anti-kickback laws in connection with

hypertension drugs lotrel and valturna, and diabetes drug starlix * U.S. says case is separate from lawsuit announced this week over alleged

kickbacks tied to the drug myfortic * Lawsuit alleges violates of false claims act, seeks triple damages and other

remedies, and is pending in Manhattan federal court