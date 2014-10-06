ZURICH Oct 6 Swiss pharma group Novartis AG said on Monday it had entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combination treatments for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

The collaboration will help Novartis further advance its efforts in the field of immunotherapy, following the acquisition of CoStim Pharmaceuticals Inc this year, Novartis said in a statement.

The two companies will test the combination of three molecularly targeted compounds with Bristol-Myers' investigational PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) in phase I and II studies, Novartis said, adding it would conduct both studies.

"Preclinical data suggests that combining molecularly targeted agents with immunotherapies such as nivolumab may have synergistic effects and lead to better outcomes for patients," Alessandro Riva, global head of Novartis oncology development and medical affairs, said in the statement. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Ryan Woo)