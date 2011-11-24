LONDON Nov 24 Novartis's costly
eye drug Lucentis has been rejected for another new use by
Britain's health cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE, following a
similar setback in July.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said on Thursday its preliminary recommendation was
against using Lucentis for visual impairment caused by macular
oedema secondary to central or branch retinal vein occlusion.
NICE, which decides if particular treatments should be used
on the state-run health service, had previously rejected
Lucentis for diabetic macular oedema.
Macular oedema is caused by fluid collecting in the central
part of the retina, leading to blurred central vision and other
problems.
The cost watchdog said Lucentis could not be recommended
because of "gaps and uncertainties" in the evidence on its
effectiveness compared with other treatments.
The drug, which is injected into the eye, is still
recommended for wet age-related macular degeneration, although
its use in this condition has sparked debate because low doses
of Roche's Avastin work in a similar way and cost a
fraction of the price.
Future Lucentis sales had looked very uncertain earlier this
year ahead of a head-to-head trial comparing it with Avastin. In
the event, the trial results showed that although Avastin was
just as effective, it had more side effects, going some way to
protecting Lucentis.
Lucentis costs 742.17 pounds ($1,200) per injection.
($1 = 0.6391 British pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)