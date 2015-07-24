LONDON, July 24 European regulators on Friday recommended the use of a combination of Novartis's drugs Tafinlar and Mekinist for treating certain patients with melanoma, boosting prospects for medicines acquired from GlaxoSmithKline.

The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had also granted priority review for the combination.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

