LONDON, July 24 European regulators on Friday
recommended the use of a combination of Novartis's
drugs Tafinlar and Mekinist for treating certain patients with
melanoma, boosting prospects for medicines acquired from
GlaxoSmithKline.
The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had also granted priority review for the
combination.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European
Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human
Use are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a
couple of months.
