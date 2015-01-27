ZURICH Jan 27 Payers are likely to put pressure
on drugmakers to lower the cost of cancer medicines,
particularly when alternative treatments are available, the head
of Novartis' pharma division said on Tuesday.
"I think there will be increased pressure on oncology
prices," David Epstein, head of Novartis' pharmaceutical
division told an analyst call after the company reported
fourth-quarter results.
The high price of new immuno-oncology drugs which are
expected to be used in combination with other medicines would
make it necessary to impose a limit on costs, he said.
"I fully expect whenever a payer has good therapeutic
equivalents to be able to put pressure on," he said.
U.S. pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts has
become more aggressive in negotiating discounts on drugs for
insurance plans and employers. Earlier this month it said cost
savings on expensive cancer treatments could be achieved if the
company were involved earlier in the decision-making process.
