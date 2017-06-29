LONDON, June 29 Full details on the surprise
success of a Novartis anti-inflammatory drug in cutting
cardiovascular risk for heart attack survivors will be presented
at a medical meeting on Aug. 27, conference organisers said on
Thursday.
The so-called CANTOS study will be one of the highlights of
the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC),
the region's largest professional gathering of heart
specialists.
Novartis said last week that canakinumab had been found to
reduce further heart attacks or strokes in a large study,
confounding expectations among analysts who had not expected it
to work, given past setbacks with anti-inflammatory approaches.
Doctors and analysts, however, still need to see the scale
of the benefit and the nature of any side effects to assess its
potential.
The Swiss drugmaker said earlier it had been hoping to
present at the ESC but that it might have to wait until a later
meeting.
The ESC meeting will also feature results on Aug. 29 from a
study involving Merck's heart drug anacetrapib, as
previously announced by the U.S. company.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)