* Colorado plant one of three cited by FDA last year
* Novartis hit by several quality control problems
* Italy lifts ban on flu vaccine
ZURICH, Nov 9 Swiss drugmaker Novartis's
plant in Colorado, has just passed an inspection by
U.S. regulators, giving it hope that quality control problems in
its North American plants are being solved.
Last December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cited
Novartis for significant violations of manufacturing regulations
at its three generic drug plants in Colorado, North Carolina and
Quebec, Canada.
Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez told the Finanz und
Wirtschaft newspaper in an interview on Friday that Novartis had
been working since January to bring quality standards back up to
the level of other Novartis plants.
"In Bloomfield, Colorado, the FDA confirmed to us just today
after an inspection that the plant is in such a condition. This
development makes me confident. We are on the right track but
must not stop," he said.
Novartis's consumer health division has also suffered from
manufacturing problems at its Lincoln site, which has annualised
sales of $1 billion. Novartis said last month it was taking
longer than expected to restart commercial production.
Jimenez has rejected suggestions that a manufacturing glitch
that led to Italy banning Novartis flu vaccines last month was
the latest in a series of quality control problems.
Italian health authorities lifted the ban on Friday after
accepting that the drugmaker had showed they posed no risk to
safety. Canadian and Swiss health authorities had already lifted
similar bans.