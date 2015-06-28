By Ben Hirschler
| BASEL, Switzerland, June 29
BASEL, Switzerland, June 29 Novartis
is increasingly confident about the potential of its new
injectable drug Cosentyx, as fresh clinical data confirms its
long-term benefits in treating psoriatic arthritis.
Cosentyx was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in January for treating the painful skin
condition plaque psoriasis, but the company also has high hopes
for the product in related conditions.
Trial results published in the medical journal The Lancet on
Monday showed the drug acting rapidly on psoriatic arthritis
and, significantly, that its efficacy was sustained over one
year. The treatment is given once a month.
The length of response is important because older biotech
drugs known as anti-TNFs, which are used to treat such
conditions, can lose their effectiveness over time.
Novartis had already shown two-year benefits from Cosentyx
in psoriasis and one-year effects in ankylosing spondylitis,
another long-term inflammatory disease.
The drugmaker believes its product could achieve peak annual
sales of $4 billion to $5 billion - considerably more than
consensus forecasts by analysts of $1.8 billion in 2020 - thanks
to its broad potential against all three related diseases.
"These are sizeable indications," Vas Narasimhan, global
head of development for Novartis Pharma, told Reuters.
"The global market for biological drugs in these diseases is
around $12 billion to $13 billion and growing at a double-digit
rate. So when you look at the profile Cosentyx has demonstrated,
we believe we can generate the data for this drug to be used as
first-line treatment across these indications and achieve that
sales level."
Following its launch against psoriasis, the Swiss drugmaker
recently filed for U.S. and European approval of Cosentyx in
psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, paving the way
for use in those conditions next year.
Cosentyx is the first in a new class of IL-17A inhibitors,
which target a protein linked to inflammation. Other companies
are working on similar medicines, but the competition is
diminishing.
Amgen last month pulled out of a collaboration to
develop its compound brodalumab with AstraZeneca after
suicidal thoughts were observed in patients taking the medicine.
That leaves Eli Lilly, which aims to submit its drug
ixekizumab for approval shortly, as Novartis's main rival.
(Editing by Larry King)