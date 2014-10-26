BRIEF-Value Added Technology says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
SYDNEY Oct 27 Australia's CSL Ltd, the world's largest blood products company, said on Monday it had agreed to buy Novartis AG's global influenza vaccine business for $275 million.
Combining the Novartis unit with CSL subsidiary bioCSL would great the No.2 player in the $4 billion global influenza vaccine industry, CSL said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
CSL said it would fund the deal with surplus cash and estimated integration costs at $100 million, while synergies were seen at $75 million a year by 2020. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.