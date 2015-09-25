(Adds more details, company comment)
ZURICH, Sept 25 Novartis AG's new
heart failure drug Entresto is on track to be approved for use
in Europe by the end of the year after it received the backing
of EU regulators, the company said on Friday.
Entresto, also known as LCZ696, is the first new drug in
decades for helping patients whose lives are in danger because
their hearts cannot pump blood efficiently. Analysts estimate it
could have annual sales of some $4.4 billion by 2020.
Basel-based Novartis said it is waiting for final approval
from the European Commission before setting a price for the
drug.
"Prices in countries in Europe will be confirmed after EC
approval and will be determined according to local pricing and
reimbursement regulations, submissions and evaluation
processes," Novartis spokesman Dermot Doherty said in an email.
Entresto won approval in Switzerland last week and got a
green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July.
Pending final approval by the European Commission, Entresto
will be available for the treatment of adult patients with
symptomatic chronic reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), the
company said.
In trials, Entresto showed that it reduced the risk of
cardiovascular death and first-time hospitalisations due to
heart failure by a fifth over a widely used generic medicine.
Novartis shares were up 3.85 percent by 1020 GMT, outpacing
rival Roche's 2.45 percent gain in a broadly firmer
Swiss stock market.
"This is good news," Bank Vontobel analyst Stefan Schneider
said in a note to investors. He said it was widely expected by
the market after trials that showed the drug cut the risk of
death by 20 percent. Schneider anticipates European Commission
approval by year-end.
Novartis is looking to Entresto to help revive its fortunes
in heart medicine as the blood pressure pill Diovan - a major
source of the company's profits in the past - faces competition
from generics.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Miller; Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi and Jane Merriman)