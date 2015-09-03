ZURICH, Sept 3 Novartis AG has launched the first biosimilar drug in the United States after a U.S. appeals court declined on Wednesday to stop the sale of the company's copycat version of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen.

Novartis unit Sandoz said on Thursday Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz) was now available in the United States. Zarxio is the first biosimilar approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the first to launch in the U.S. market, it added in a statement.

