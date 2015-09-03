BRIEF-Micron Technology says launched cash tender offer of $1 bln
* Micron Technology - on March 27, co launched cash tender offer of $1 billion in purchase price for 5.625 pct senior notes due 2026, among others - sec filing
ZURICH, Sept 3 Novartis AG has launched the first biosimilar drug in the United States after a U.S. appeals court declined on Wednesday to stop the sale of the company's copycat version of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen.
Novartis unit Sandoz said on Thursday Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz) was now available in the United States. Zarxio is the first biosimilar approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the first to launch in the U.S. market, it added in a statement.
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - projecting 25 pct to 30 pct revenue growth in production services segment in the first quarter of 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mI5mnK Further company coverage: