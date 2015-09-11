By Deena Beasley
| Sept 11
Sept 11 A new Novartis AG drug to
treat heart failure should cost 17 percent less than its list
price of $4,560 per year to keep health costs in line with
growth in the overall U.S. economy, according to the nonprofit
ICER.
In a draft report released on Friday, the Boston-based
Institute for Clinical and Economic Review set its "value-based"
price for Entresto at $3,799 annually. The independent ICER
evaluates clinical and cost effectiveness of new medicines.
The group found that Entresto extends patients' lives and
decreases the risk of hospitalization, but said the budget
impact of the drug, which could be used by nearly 2 million
Americans in its first five years, is too high at its current
price.
Novartis has forecast that Entresto could eventually reach
more than $5 billion in annual global sales.
ICER said the Novartis drug, which was approved by U.S.
regulators in July, provides "a small to substantial net health
benefit compared to the current standard of care in patients
with congestive heart failure."
The draft report also concluded that current evidence is
insufficient to determine that heart failure monitor CardioMEMS
HF System, marketed by St Jude Medical Inc, improves
patient outcomes. The report estimated a "value-based" benchmark
for the device of $7,622, a discount of nearly 60 percent to the
current list price.
Officials at Novartis and St. Jude did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Chronic heart failure, in which the heart is unable to pump
enough blood, tends to get progressively worse, leaving patients
weak and with diminished quality of life. About half of all
patients die within five years of diagnosis, often as a result
of acute episodes that require urgent hospital care.
In a separate report earlier this week, ICER said its
analyses found that two new cholesterol drugs, Repatha from
Amgen Inc and Praluent from partners Sanofi SA
and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, should be
sold at a 67 percent discount from list prices.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)