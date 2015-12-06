Fitch: Yestar's Leverage to Remain Healthy Despite Acquisitions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 23 (Fitch) Yestar International Holdings Company Limited's leverage may rise in 2017 following recent acquisitions in southern China, but Fitch Ratings expects leverage to remain at a healthy level Yestar acquired 70% in each of three Roche Diagnostics distributors in southern China at the beginning of this year for CNY931m, of which a portion was pre-paid at the end of 2016. Following these acquisitions,