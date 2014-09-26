BRIEF-Samsung Biologics unit to apply for loan of 46.24 bln won
* Says its unit Samsungbioepis Co,.Ltd will apply for a loan of 46.24 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation funds
ZURICH, Sept 26 A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended Novartis drug Signifor LAR for European Union approval to treat a rare hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
The drug, used to treat adults with acromegaly for whom surgery is not an option, was approved by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), Novartis said in a statement.
Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial features.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
(Adds context, data)
BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October.