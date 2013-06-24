LONDON, June 24 Sandoz, the generics unit of
Novartis, has launched a late-stage trial with its
biosimilar version of Amgen's Enbrel, consolidating its
leading position in developing cheaper copies of complex biotech
drugs.
With the start of the major study of its version of Enbrel,
or etanercept, Sandoz now has seven Phase III clinical trials
across five biosimilar molecules - more than any other company
in the industry.
Sandoz said on Monday the new trial aimed to confirm the
biosimilarity of its product versus Enbrel in patients with
moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis. Results will
be used to support U.S. and European regulatory filings.
Unlike traditional chemical drugs, biotech medicines consist
of proteins derived from living organisms that cannot be
replicated exactly. Generic copies, therefore, are more
difficult to develop and market.
IMS Health, a provider of data for the healthcare industry,
expects global spending on biosimilars to increase to between $4
billion and $6 billion by 2016, from just $693 million in 2011.