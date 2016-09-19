ZURICH, Sept 19 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Monday that a new analysis showed its Entresto
drug was linked to higher quality of life scores among patients
who had been hospitalized with reduced ejection fraction heart
failure.
"A new post-hoc analysis demonstrates that the decline in
health-related quality of life scores... among patients taking
Novartis' Entresto was lower - approximately 50 percent less of
a decline - compared to those taking ACE inhibitor enalapril,"
Basel-based Novartis said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)