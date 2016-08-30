Aug 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Tuesday approved Novartis AG's biosimilar version of
Amgen Inc's arthritis drug Enbrel.
The FDA approved the drug, Erelzi, known also as
etanercept-szzs, for multiple inflammatory conditions including
rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis, a skin condition.
The agency approved the drug as a biosimilar, meaning there
is no clinically meaningful differences between Erelzi and
Enbrel. However, the two drugs are not considered
interchangeable and are therefore not called generics.
Enbrel is a biologic drug made from living cells. Biologics
are more difficult to imitate with precision.
The FDA's ruling followed a unanimous vote by the agency's
advisory panel in July in favor of approval.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Alan
Crosby)