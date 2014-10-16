Oct 16 The benefits of Novartis AG's
anti-inflammation drug outweighed the risks in using it to treat
a type of psoriasis, staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said.
The injectable biologic, secukinumab, is part of an eagerly
anticipated class of drugs called IL-17 inhibitors that have
shown unprecedented success in treating patients with
plaque-psoriasis, the most common form of the painful skin
condition.
A biologic is a protein-based drug derived from living cells
cultured in a laboratory.
Secukinumab, or AIN457, is expected to be the forerunner in
this kind of immunosuppressant therapy. This class of drugs
targets the inflammation-causing protein interleukin-17 (IL-17)
that play a central role in psoriasis and other inflammatory
conditions.
The review was posted on the FDA's website on Thursday, four
days before a panel of outside advisers is scheduled to meet. (1.usa.gov/1qBxO1d)
While the FDA is not obligated to accept the recommendations
of the panel, it typically does so.
The chronic autoimmune disorder, whose etiology is still
unclear, accelerates skin cell growth by up to ten-fold,
manifesting as raised, red, scaly patches on the skin and
affects an estimated 125 million worldwide.
A head-to-head study with Amgen Inc's blockbuster
Enbrel has shown secukinumab's superiority in treating
plaque-psoriasis patients.
The FDA staff based its recommendation on the review of the
data from this study, along with data from other trials.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)