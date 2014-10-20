Oct 20 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration unanimously recommended the use of Novartis
AG's anti-inflammation drug in patients with a type of
psoriasis, paving the way for its approval.
The panel voted 7-0 in favor of the drug's use in
plaque-psoriasis, the most common form of the painful, unsightly
skin condition.
FDA staff reviewers last week had said the drug's benefits
outweighed its risk.
The injectable biologic, secukinumab, is part of an eagerly
anticipated class of drugs called IL-17 inhibitors that have
shown unprecedented success in plaque-psoriasis.
This class of drugs targets the inflammation-causing protein
interleukin-17 (IL-17), which plays a central role in psoriasis.
Kepler Chevreux analysts expect secukinumab to achieve peak
sales of $701 million in 2020.
The FDA is not obligated to accept the panel's
recommendations, but typically does so.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)